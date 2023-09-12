WWE star appears less than happy to return after illness

In the latest episode of RAW, a WWE star made her return after being absent due to an illness. The star in question is Piper Niven. She seemed less than happy when she took to Twitter following the show.

Niven's last match came when she teamed up with Chelsea Green to go against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on August 21, 2023. Since then, she has been reportedly out of action due to an illness. However, the star made her return on the latest edition of the red brand and stood ringside for her teammate's bout against Shayna Baszler.

Following the show, Green took to Twitter to express her happiness after Niven made her return. She wrote that she was extremely happy to see her teammate return to work.

"SOOOO happy my girl P came back to work! [WWE]. Xoxox ya [Piper Niven]," Green wrote on Twitter.

The former NXT star was quick to notice her tweet and replied that she was "ecstatic" to return. However, the GIF she used indicated otherwise.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE star Piper Niven was made Chelsea Green's partner after Sonya Deville was injured

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, Deville suffered a torn ACL during her bout against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Flair. It usually takes around six months to fully recover from an injury like that.

Green was forced to look for a new teammate, during which Niven forcefully took the belt from her and demanded to be one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Fans believe Chelsea has not been booked properly since she won the title, but they are now hopeful after her teammate is back. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Tag Team Championship.

Do you like the partnership of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

