WWE star appears on RAW for the first time in more than a year; pushes for championship match

Becky Lynch defended her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox this week on WWE RAW, but it seems that ahead of her match, her challengers were already queueing up.

While speaking to Jackie Redmond backstage, Becky Lynch was approached by Xia Li, who made it clear that she wanted a shot at The Man's title. Lynch noted that she wasn't a hard person to find.

It seems that Lynch has become a major target on the red brand despite the Monday night show already having a main Women's Champion. While Rhea Ripley is busy dealing with Judgment Day business, Lynch has been holding down the fort and making sure that the Women's Division is still the focus of the show.

Xia Li hasn't appeared on RAW since June 2022, and this was her first appearance on TV since March, but it could lead to her first-ever singles match on RAW if she is able to set up a championship match against Lynch in the near future.

Li has been overlooked for much of her career but appears to be being pushed into the title picture heading into Crown Jewel next month.

