WWE star asks Rey Mysterio to remove his mask and apologize after huge fallout: "I will gladly accept his apology" (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio may have to jump through some hoops to repair his relationship with his son. The masked Luchador and Dominik Mysterio have not seen eye-to-eye for a long time.

Back in 2022, Dominik Mysterio embraced the dark side and joined The Judgment Day. Since then he has become the most vilified heel in the company, always complaining about his "deadbeat dad." The two squared off at WrestleMania 39 where Rey convincingly defeated his son in a one-on-one matchup.

Dirty Dom spoke with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling this week. When asked about his father, Dominik said he would consider mending fences with Rey Mysterio if the Hall of Famer bowed down to him, offered up his mask, and acknowledged him as the greatest Mysterio ever. The Judgment Day member also made it clear that he was on his own path and didn't need his father's help anymore:

"No, but I have said it if he wants to get on his knees and apologize, remove his mask and declare me as the greatest Mysterio of all time, then sure, I will gladly accept his apology. But until then I don't have a reason to." [From 02:52 to 03:09]

Currently, Rey Mysterio has other things on his plate. The LWO member announced himself for the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The field is stacked with some big names such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and many others. Rey will definitely have a tough time pulling off another Rumble win this year.

