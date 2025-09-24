  • home icon
WWE star attacked backstage; serious concern over possible injury

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:18 GMT
A WWE star was attacked backstage tonight during a show. There seemed to be some concern that she might suffer a possible injury.

For the past several months, Jazmyn Nyx joined Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne to form Fatal Influence. She has played a role in Jacy becoming the NXT Women's Champion. In recent weeks, she has had problems with her stablemates. Tonight, on WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne was supposed to confront Lola Vice in the ring. However, she asked her Fatal Influence stablemates to stay backstage.

Moments later, Je'Von Evans was interviewed backstage. During the interview, a commotion was heard in the background. When panic was heard, the cameras panned to show Jazmyn Nyx writhing on the floor in pain. Jacy asked Fallon Henley what had happened, but she had no idea. They then left her there and walked away.

Jacy Jayne will be one member down when she defends her Women's Title at WWE NXT No Mercy

Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the NXT Women's Champion. Although she was quickly labelled a weak champion, the Fatal Influence member proved her doubters wrong. She has managed to remain champion for 120 days.

Last week on WWE NXT, Fatal Influence battled Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria. During the match, Jacy tried to escape, but Lola Vice showed up and attacked her, allowing the baby face team to pick up the win. Now, Lola Vice will challenge Jacy for the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy.

Tonight, on the black and silver brand, both women came face-to-face. Lola dropped the Women's Champion with a spinning back fist after the latter made some personal comments.

Now, with Jazmyn Nyx taken out backstage, it looks like Jacy's title defense has just gotten a whole lot harder, as she is now one member down.

