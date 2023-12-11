WWE star backing Maxxine Dupri as she takes on Rhea Ripley on RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will be in action on WWE RAW as she squares off with Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri. The interesting pairing has intrigued fans on social media.

Ahead of the contest, Ivy Nile claimed she had Dupri's back. While the 31-year-old has appeared on the red brand, she was predominantly part of NXT for much of her WWE career thus far.

The upcoming bout is poised to be an important one of Maxxine Dupri's career thus far, as there isn't a hotter name in the women's division today than the Women's World Champion:

"I got you Big Maxx @maxxinedupri," Ivy Nile wrote on Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

While Ripley had a remarkable 2023 in WWE, Dupri experienced a surge in popularity since joining Alpha Academy. Like her former stablemate, LA Knight, she rose the ranks and has become an entertaining act on the red brand. It would be a huge feather in her cap if she can pull off an upset tonight over The Eradicator.

Maxxine Dupri's defiant message to The Judgment Day star ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has run roughshod through most of the women's division in the last few months. She retained the world title against Zoey Stark at the previous premium live event.

On the other hand, Maxxine Dupri does not have the level of in-ring experience that the Aussie does. Nonetheless, the former is confident going in:

"Sink or swim has been the epitome of my career. And I’m never sinking. See you Monday mami @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Maxxine.

Both stars have ample momentum and could find something of substance to do on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Especially Ripley, who seems ready for her high-profile showdown with Becky Lynch that has been teased now and again on RAW in 2023.

The company seems to be saving up for the inevitable clash for the Show of Shows. However, several superstars are looking to take the challenger's spot. The Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 27, 2024.

What do you think Rhea Ripley and Maxxine Dupri will be up to on the Road to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.