  WWE star Bayley finally ends 1686-day drought

WWE star Bayley finally ends 1686-day drought

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 29, 2025 02:01 GMT
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion (Source: The Role Model's X account)

Bayley just competed in an NXT show tonight. With her bout tonight, she just ended a 1686-day drought in the developmental brand.

Bayley first made a name for herself in NXT where she transformed the women's division along with Sasha Banks. She, along with Banks, also put on one of the most incredible women's matches in NXT. Her success in NXT earned her a main roster call-up where she found immediate success.

She became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champion along with Sasha Banks. After winning the tag title, she returned to NXT to defend the title on the June 17, 2020, episode to defend against Shotzi and Tegan Nox.

Since then, Bayley has found immense success on the main roster. She has won the women's title a couple of times and even won the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year. Two weeks ago, the Role Model returned to NXT again confronted Roxanne Perez. This kickstarted a feud between the two women that went on for the next two weeks.

Tonight on NXT, The Role Model teamed up with Giulia to face Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in the opening match of the show. The former WWE Women's Champion and Giulia had a good outing, defeating Perez and Jade after a hard-fought contest. This is the first match that the Role Model has won in NXT in 1686 days.

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model will make more appearances in NXT in the future.

Edited by Harish Raj S
