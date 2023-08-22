WWE star Bayley teases new members possibly joining her faction

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to Twitter to tease new members possibly joining her faction Damage CTRL.

After IYO SKY was crowned WWE Women's Champion, Damage CTRL's members have shown their true-heel nature by attacking several superstars on SmackDown. On the latest episode of the blue brand, Bayley and SKY competed in a tag team bout against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. However, they couldn't manage to win against a strong pairing of Belair and Flair.

After the match ended, the Damage CTRL members brutally attacked The EST backstage with multiple chair shots, leaving her knee injured.

Recently, Bayley took to Twitter to ask Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae if they would like to hang out.

"[Candice LeRae], [Indi Hartwell] you guys wanna hangout or what," Bayley wrote on Twitter.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This message could mean that she is calling them to actually hang out in real life, but judging by WWE stars taking the on-screen characters to their social media platforms as well, this could be an invitation to join the faction, which will make them even stronger.

WWE star Indi Hartwell replied to Bayley on Twitter

Indi Hartwell was quick to notice Bayley's probable invitation for her and Candice LeRae to join Damage CTRL. The former NXT star took to the social media platform and replied to The Role Model, letting her know that she was "walking to the Bay Area right now."

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Her reply indicates that she and Candice might be joining the faction and they would massively benefit from that decision, as they are currently at odds with Rhea Ripley. The Damage CTRL members can help them against Mami during matches.

Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for both former NXT stars in future, on the main roster.

What do you think about Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae possibly joining a top faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot