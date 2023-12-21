WWE star can't believe she has never faced Nia Jax in a singles match before

Nia Jax has been positioned as a top talent in the WWE women's division since her return and, as things stand, is on course to face Becky Lynch. The Man recently spoke about the match and was startled that she and Jax had never had a one-on-one showdown.

While the two former women's champions had crossed paths before, most notably back when Nia Jax accidentally broke Becky Lynch's nose, they have mysteriously never had the chance to feature in a singles match.

Becky Lynch recently appeared on the Strutting from Gorilla podcast and was asked about the matches she wishes to have in WWE.

Top of the list is a clash with Nia Jax, who Lynch noted had never come face-to-face with her inside a WWE ring. Jax and Lynch have been in WWE together long enough for the program to happen, but it's taken until 2023 for it to get booked on a show.

As announced by the company, Lynch will take on Jax on the Day 1 episode of RAW, and the Irish superstar is confident of going over her Samoan rival:

"One match that we haven't gotten to yet, I think numero uno on the docket, is I've got to shoot up Nia Jax first because we haven't had that match, which is unbelievable to think of at this stage that Nia Jax and I have never gone one-on-one in a WWE ring." [From 4:04 onwards]

What are the other matches that Becky Lynch is looking forward to having in WWE?

Becky Lynch is one of the most influential female performers of this generation and recently had a successful return stint in NXT.

Lynch loved every second of her time on the developmental brand, where she got to work with talents like Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton, who she expects to wrestle again in the near future when they possibly get called up to the main roster.

Becky Lynch also had her eyes on Thea Hail, who is quickly becoming a sought-after talent in NXT's women's division. Lynch liked Hail's charisma and hoped to share the squared circle with the rookie someday in WWE:

"And then, of course, I got to spend some time in NXT. I got to look at who was coming up, and obviously, Lyra is incredible. You have Tiffany Stratton, who has shown a huge amount of potential. There are other people I have my eye on. Thea Hail is someone I look forward to seeing, how she progresses. She is somebody that is different. She has got a particular charisma about her that I really like, So I'm looking forward to one day stepping into the ring with her, too." [From 5:00 onwards]

