WWE star Bianca Belair shares "what's next" for her and Montez Ford's relationship in emotional post

Former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently took to social media to send an emotional message to her husband, Montez Ford. The stars recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford currently perform on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo got engaged in June 2017 and have been married since June 23, 2018. On the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary, The EST took to Instagram to post a wholesome video with her husband.

In the post's caption, Belair wrote that they had been celebrating their anniversary for the past two days due to the time difference, as they were traveling to multiple places.

The former WWE Women's Champion sent an emotional message, writing that no matter where she goes, she always wants Montez Ford by her side. Bianca also revealed that there was "so much more" left in her relationship with Ford.

"Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary! 06-23-2018. May be a day or so late on here lol. But, we have celebrated our anniversary while traveling thru multiple places and time zones these past 2 days… New York- Milan-Dubai-Australia… feel like it’s been our anniversary for 2-3 days lol. I’m not sure what day it is anywhere at this point but no matter where we are and what we are doing I always want to be with you. What’s next for us? So much more. I love you," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below.

WWE star Bianca Belair is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair locked horns with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship, which ultimately ended in The Genius of the SKY's favor. During the bout, The EST suffered an unfortunate injury in her left hand and has been out of in-ring action since then.

According to multiple reports, Bianca Belair might return to in-ring competition ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see what The EST has planned for her eventual comeback to the squared circle.

