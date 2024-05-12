WWE star Bianca Belair suffers multiple scary real-life incidents: "Hair caught on fire", "Threw a knife"

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair posted a story earlier today that left many fans concerned. She revealed in her story that her hair caught on fire from a candle.

The EST of WWE is one of the most successful stars in the company today. She is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown and is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with fellow superstar Jade Cargill.

Bianca Belair recently shared a story on her official Instagram handle that left fans dumbstruck and worried for her well-being. She wrote the following in her story

"Dropped my phone in the toilet. Hair caught on fire from a candle... Accidentally threw a knife... Stepped on my sister's wedding dress... But nevertheless... today was a good day."

Jade Cargill on teaming up with Bianca Belair

Cargill made her way from AEW to WWE last year in a massive signing. She is now a regular act on WWE SmackDown and is one of the most popular stars in the company. Cargill recently made an appearance on the Battleground Podcast and opened up about teaming up with Bianca Belair. Here's what she said:

"We're two strong females. We go out there, we're both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, I can do all the athletic things. She's strong, she's 'The EST.' I'm just as strong, or stronger. The entire locker room is phenomenal. They're all talented women. The fact that they put two powerhouses together — I don't know about the other women, what they're going to do, but we're definitely gonna elevate this boat and tear through the locker room." [H/T WrestlingInc]

At Backlash France, Cargill and Belair challenged The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team titles. After a 17-minute bout, Asuka and Kairi Sane lost their titles to Cargill and Belair.

Fans are aware that Belair headlined WrestleMania in 2021. Do you see her headlining a WrestleMania again in the future?

