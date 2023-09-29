WWE star boldly claims Dusty Rhodes is the greatest “big man” of all time

The wrestling world has witnessed many iconic 'big' wrestlers. The likes of Big Show, Mark Henry, Yokozuna, and Andre the Giant are some of the largest superstars to compete in WWE. A RAW Superstar recently claimed that Dusty Rhodes is the greatest big man of all time.

Bronson Reed was the star who had some heavy praise for The American Dream. Dusty Rhodes was known for his charismatic persona and in-ring prowess. He achieved remarkable success throughout his career, capturing numerous championships and becoming a three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away in 2015.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Bronson Reed said that he thinks Dusty Rhodes is the greatest big man of all time. He praised The American Dream's ability to move effortlessly in the ring and also talked about the energy Rhodes brought to the ring. Towards the end, Reed claimed he would surpass the late legend by winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just...The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one untill I eventually become the World Heavyweught Champion and did all those things as well," Reed said.

Looking at the decorated career Dusty Rhodes had, Bronson Reed may very well be correct in his assessment. However, for him to truly surpass the Hall of Famer, he'd need something more than just a WWE Championship.

Bronson Reed has defeated both Chad Gable and Otis

Bronson Reed beat both members of Alpha Academy over the past two weeks. Last week, he defeated Chad Gable in a one-on-one contest and he followed that up with a victory over Otis.

Before these matches, Alpha Academy was engaged in a feud with the members of Imperium. Chad Gable went toe to toe with the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. These wins will definitely boost Reed's WWE career.

