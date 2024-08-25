WWE star Bray Wyatt's sister Mika pens heartbreaking message on the anniversary of his passing

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) passed away a year ago, much to the shock of the wrestling world. The star was an active member of the WWE roster at the time.

Wyatt made an impact in WWE as one of its most entertaining acts. He had prominent rivalries with Kane, The Undertaker, John Cena, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and others. The Eater of Worlds even won the WWE and Universal championships.

Besides his success as a singles competitor, Bray Wyatt founded The Wyatt Family, helping launch the careers of stars like Erick Rowan, Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper), and Braun Strowman.

In a recent Instagram post, Mika reflected on the first anniversary of her brother's passing. She felt a deep sense of loss and mentioned that Bray's death affected not just her family but also the WWE Universe. Mika wrote about the harrowing moment when the doctor delivered the grim news that Windham Rotunda had died.

Mika also wrote about how Bo Dallas was carrying out Bray Wyatt's vision

In the comments section of the emotional post, Mika continued her tribute, discussing how the entire family had been coping with the loss. She mentioned that they always felt that Windham was like an angel watching over them through the hard times.

Mika further wrote about Bray's kids. She mentioned how her brother would have loved to be there and watch them grow up. She also spoke about Bo Dallas carrying out Bray's vision and legacy, alluding to the work The Wyatt Sicks is currently doing in WWE.

The faction has been a huge success since its debut on RAW. Their entire storyline is based on how Bray Wyatt impacted their lives and how they have been dealing with his loss. In fact, Bo Dallas is set to have his first match under the Uncle Howdy gimmick this week against Chad Gable.

