WWE star breaks 6+ year streak against 17-time champion; retains title!

A WWE star has ended his over six-year-long streak against a former champion and retained his title.

Since Noam Dar won the Heritage Cup, he has grown very attached to the trophy. When he lost it for a couple of weeks, he became utterly disappointed and appeared depressed.

Thus, when Akira Tozawa stole his Heritage Cup a couple of weeks ago, Dar lost it again and became distraught. The former 17-time champion informed him that he could get it back at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

When Noam Dar tried to retrieve the cup with his Meta Four Stablemates, Tozawa offered him the cup in exchange for a match this week on WWE NXT. Tonight, both men kicked off the show.

It was not the first time that they had wrestled each other. They faced each other on eight occasions, with Tozawa coming out on top each time. However, this time was different as Dar used the help of his stablemates to finally defeat Akira Tozawa, thereby ending his six-year-long streak.

After the match, Oro Mensah talked trash to Tozawa but got taken out by Alpha Academy, indicating that this is far from over.

