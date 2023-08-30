WWE star breaks character to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

The entire wrestling world is still mourning the loss of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Several wrestlers have paid tribute to him by wearing an armband with his name on it, including those from All Elite Wrestling. On the latest episode of NXT, Joe Gacy also paid tribute to the late star.

The Eater of Worlds passed away on Thursday last week at just 36 years old. It was reported that he had had COVID earlier this year, and a heart attack was reported as the cause of death.

On the latest episodes of SmackDown, RAW, and NXT, WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with an emotional video package and his old theme song played in the arena while his rocking chair was on the stage.

On NXT this week, The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) collided with the Dyad in a Steel Cage Match, with the stipulation that if they won the bout, they would be reinstated.

Schism leader Joe Gacy, who was at ringside for the match, paid his respects to Bray Wyatt. The star had an armband with Bray's name on it.

The Creeds won the bout via pinfall, which means they're back on NXT. It'll be interesting to see what they do next.

