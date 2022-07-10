"Took me under her wing"- WWE Star breaks character to praise Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss credited Charlotte Flair for helping her settle down in the company.

Both Alexa and Charlotte started their WWE careers around the same time. Both women came up through the NXT system, where they trained during their early days. While Bliss' made her in-ring debut in May 2014, The Queen had her first televised singles match on July 17, 2013.

Speaking about her early days in an interview with Jinny, Little Miss Bliss disclosed that her coach, Sara Del Rey, and Charlotte Flair were two people who helped her find her craft:

"We [Alexa and Charlotte] were starting around the same time," said Bliss. "Charlotte definitely took me under her wing. She would let me ride the shows with her and Mojo [Rawley]. I would ride to the shows with them and we became a very close group. I was really happy that one of my debut matches was against Charlotte. It was kind of like a little full-circle moment."

WWE's Alexa Bliss commented on her bond with Charlotte Flair

Bliss continued to talk about her early days in the company. She noted that she and Charlotte came from athletic backgrounds, which played a key role in their friendship:

"I feel like anytime you have something in common with someone else, it's an automatic bond," Bliss continued. "We both loved working out a lot at the time. And eventually, you know, the other girls warmed up, but the bond of immediately having something in common helps a lot. I think we were just both too nervous to be there and that kind of helps too."

While Bliss and Flair may be close friends in real life, the duo have been fierce rivals on-screen. They last locked horns at WWE Extreme Rules last year, where The Queen successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against the fan-favorite star.

The match also marked the end of Bliss' run as a possessed woman who used to carry a demonic doll named Lilly. After the bout, Charlotte tore Lilly up, and Bliss spent the next few months on the sidelines. She later returned, and while she still carries the doll, she has reverted to a more standard persona.

