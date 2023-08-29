WWE star breaks character to share special detail of his segment with Bray Wyatt

The fanbase of WWE can be broadly split into three when it comes to the late legend Bray Wyatt: those who loved both the prophetic cult leader and the children's show host/The Fiend, or the ones who preferred one of the two.

The Fiend's run between 2019 to 2021 may have had its highs and extreme lows, but one can't take away from the novelty of Bray's fresh character after his previous rendition was burnt to the ground thanks to some subpar booking.

Adam Pearce recently shared a post revealing to the fans that he kept the costume he wore for the Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt in 2020, ahead of WWE Payback:

"I still have the costume," Adam Pearce wrote.

Check out the promo and the WWE star's post below:

The Fiend won the Universal Championship for a second time at SummerSlam during the pandemic from his former disciple Braun Strowman, only to be vanquished by the returning Roman Reigns at Payback. The Tribal Chief was born in the process, and the landscape of the pro-wrestling world changed forever.

Is Roman Reigns one of the late WWE Superstar's greatest rivals?

While WWE did not extend or revisit the feud between Reigns and Wyatt, the duo had an "Anyone But You" storyline in 2015. According to a section of fans, The Big Dog's best moments pre-Tribal Chief Era came during his rivalry with The Eater of Worlds.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt in 2015 was also the lengthy summer feud that brought The Wyatt Family back together after parting ways a year prior. Additionally, Braun Strowman joined the stable.

All of the aforementioned superstars are linked in some fashion, especially Reigns and Wyatt, who put on two solid one-on-one contests that year, with each one trading a victory over the other.

Which Bray Wyatt incarnation was your favorite and who according to you was his greatest rival in terms of story and the in-ring contests? Sound off in the comments section below!

