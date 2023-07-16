WWE star breaks silence after "career-ending" injury on SmackDown

WWE star Elton Prince allegedly suffered a dislocated shoulder on SmackDown this week.

Pretty Deadly was in a match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes this week. The duo piled on their staggering number of wins over the Brutes as they pinned Holland for another victory.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with the tag team on SmackDown LowDown. The pair were irked at their opponents. Prince claimed that this was the sort of injury that could be career-ending for many. He made it clear that he would be out for a few weeks but eventually be back in fighting shape.

"Let me make this absolutely clear to everybody. This is the kind of injury that puts the average person out for years. I'd say career end." Prince continued, "This is a career-ending injury but not for me. No, no, no, no, I might just take a couple of weeks off. I'll be back to, you know, I'll be spiffing again boy. What do you think?" [From 0:41 - 1:12]

You can watch the full video here:

Kit Wilson sent a message to the WWE roster

During the conversation, an irate Kit Wilson took the opportunity to send out a warning to the entire WWE locker room.

He made it clear that they would return with vicious intent and continue to stay as the best tandem in the blue brand.

"Pretty Deadly will be back better than ever, more vicious than ever, more deadly than ever. And we will continue to be the best tag team on Friday Night SmackDown." [From 1:12 - 1:22]

Pretty Deadly has been immensely successful on the main roster after being called up during the recently concluded Draft. With SummerSlam just weeks away, it will be interesting to see how this injury affects the tandem.

