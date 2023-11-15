WWE star breaks silence following major announcement of first title match in 848 days

WWE RAW Superstar, Xia Li has broken her silence folllowing her major announcement of first title match against Lyra Valkyria in 848 days.

In the latest episode of RAW, Li defeated Indi Hartwell with her Spinning Heel Kick. This came out to be a massive win for Li and brought out a possibility for her to compete in bigger matches in the main roster events.

After a lapse of two years, WWE RAW Superstar Xia Li will be competing in a televised singles match for the NXT Women's Championship. Xia came up to social media to break silence ahead of her match against Lyra Valkyria.

On this week's episode of NXT, Li was seen inviting her future opponent for a tea ceremony as an honor, but the latter denied it. Li has issued a warning to Valkyria claiming she wouldn't show any mercy during their bout.

"🫖 time," she wrote.

Check out Li's tweet below:

Bill Apter shared his honest opinion on the incident during the Xia Li's match on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist and Hall of Famer Bill Apter shared his honest opinion on the incident that occured during the Xia Li's match.

The bout was called off by the referee during the recent WWE RAW match between Xia Li and Candice LeRae, where The Poison Pixie collapsed after the Cyclone kick and couldn't get back to the bout.

Bill claimed that the injury was quite convincing, but since she wasn't taken to the doctor and was seen backstage with people surrounding her, most probably the incident was the part of the storyline.

Apter detailed:

“I thought it was 100% legitimate. It was really, really convincing. I think the fact that they showed the after-segment with the ice and the people around her made me question if it’s legit. The reason being if that was legit like a concussion or something like that, they would be working on her with the doctor or maybe taking her to the hospital right away," Apter noted.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Xia Li.

