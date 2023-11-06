WWE star breaks silence following title match to put Rhea Ripley and others on notice ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley has grown stronger post Crown Jewel, as the WWE Women's World Champion stood out from the get-go. None of the challengers really stood a chance to dethrone her.

Be that as it may, the title contest was not solely a Ripley show. All the women who competed made sure they left a mark and represented the Red brand's women's division with distinction.

One of the bout's key moments saw Zoey Stark launch herself from the top turnbuckle onto Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. In the process, Stark inadvertently got the cameraman too. Earlier today, she took to social media to put the RAW women's division on notice:

"Keep sleeping on me...you're about to have a rude awakening #Superstark #Starkmark," Zoey Stark wrote on Twitter/X.

For the 29-year-old Stark, it may be a wee bit early to win the top prize of the company, especially considering Rhea Ripley is in red-hot form at the moment. However, a title run may just be on the cards in the not-too-distant future, if her recent performances are anything to go by.

Seth Rollins praises Zoey Stark, calls her a future headliner

Being one of the breakout stars of 2023, Zoey Stark managed to score a main event match earlier this year, opposite Becky Lynch on RAW. This was during The Man's rivalry with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, while Stark was the latter's henchwoman.

Calling the bout a worthy one to close out the flagship show, Becky's husband Seth Rollins called Zoey Stark a leader for the next generation of WWE Superstars:

“This past Monday, Zoey Stark was in the ring with my wife, Becky, and they absolutely wrecked the main event of Monday Night RAW, absolutely wrecked it, and that was Zoey’s first main event,” Rollins said. “It was her first main event on RAW and I told her afterwards, I said first of many. It’s going to be a huge thing. She’s one of them that has the opportunity to really lead this next generation of women into the future.” [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Trish Stratus was last seen at Payback, bearing the brunt of a Z-60 from Zoey Stark. It remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer will return to WWE TV to exact revenge on her former protege.

