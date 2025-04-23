WWE star breaks silence following title-winning return after 343 days

A WWE star returned after 343 days to win a title on NXT. He has now broken his silence since his big win.

Noam Dar is well known for being the NXT Heritage Cup Champion. His name has been associated with the Heritage Cup for quite a long time. He held the Cup for a cumulative 791 days. After losing the title to Charlie Dempsey last year, Dar made it clear he was on to bigger and better things.

However, his career came to a halt after he was attacked backstage on the May 14, 2024, episode of NXT before his match against Je'Von Evans. It was later reported that he suffered a leg injury where his tendon had been ripped off the bone. Dar had not been seen on TV since.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Noam Dar returned as the surprise opponent for Lexis King and challenged him for the NXT Heritage Cup. Dar pulled off a shocking win to regain his championship.

Following this win, the WWE star took to social media to comment on his win.

"TUESDAY IT IS 🫡🫡🫡," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see how long Noam Dar will remain the NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

