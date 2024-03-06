WWE star breaks silence after potentially seriously injuring top champion

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez dished out a vicious assault to a top champion during NXT Roadblock. She has since sent out a message regarding the attack.

Roxanne Perez seems to have found an edge in her personality after failing to win back the NXT Women's Title. The star has been vying for the title but has seemingly lost her patience after failing to win it on multiple occasions.

In recent weeks, Perez has shown a more vicious side to her than before. She has assaulted her opponents after her match. She has also been involved in several backstage altercations.

Roxxane was especially upset after Lash Legend got an impromptu title shot against Lyra Valkyria after Shotzi got injured. Tonight on WWE NXT, Perez let out all her frustration on the NXT Women's Champion.

After Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley lost a grueling match against The Kabuki Warriors, Perez took the opportunity to attack them from behind. She then attacked Lyra viciously and stomped her hand, seemingly injuring the champ in the process. The star had to be taken to a local medical facility after the assault.

Following the attack, Roxanne Perez took to social media to break her silence, saying the attack felt good.

"Did something bad, but why’s it feel so good?"

It looks like the rivalry between Perez and Lyra Valkyria is far from over based on tonight's attack.

