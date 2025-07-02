WWE star breaks silence on relationship status with Ludwig Kaiser following split

Ludwig Kaiser has been barely seen on WWE television since before WrestleMania 41. A current star recently broke his silence and commented on the status of their on-screen relationship amid their quiet split.

Imperium last appeared together on WWE TV in December, with Gunther and Kaiser focusing on their singles careers. The Ring General is in his second reign as World Heavyweight Champion, while Kaiser has lost momentum after not being featured regularly since March.

On The Masked Man Show, Gunther was asked about his relationship with Kaiser following the disbandment of Imperium. The World Heavyweight Champion explained that they were still friends, pointing to a trip to Italy last week to attend a friend's wedding.

"Oh, very good [GUNTHER replied when asked how things are with him & Ludwig Kaiser]. We just been [sic] to Italy last week. We were invited at [sic] a friend’s wedding. It’s very nice. It’s all good," Gunther said. [H/T: Fightful]

Kaiser has appeared on RAW backstage in the last two weeks, which is a positive sign of things to come. With Chad Gable out with an injury, Kaiser seemingly took the mantle of El Grande Americano by appearing in front of American Made.

Ludwig Kaiser reacts to speculation about him being El Grande Americano

It's an open secret that Chad Gable is El Grande Americano. With Gable undergoing shoulder surgery, a taller El Grande Americano emerged backstage and nodded to American Made.

Fans strongly believed that it was Ludwig Kaiser under the mask, though The European Elegance himself has seemingly denied the speculation.

"Whats all the fuss about?! #LK #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix #WWE," Kaiser tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does next with the El Grande Americano character. Gable has had much success since introducing the gimmick, so it could help Kaiser recover some momentum lost due to his continued absence on television from late March to mid-June.

