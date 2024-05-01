WWE star calls out female superstars for showing a**es after Jaida Parker controversy, hints at lack of "personality"

Several WWE female stars were recently put on notice, courtesy of a tweet by Monday Night RAW's Zoey Stark.

Stark recently engaged in a back-and-forth with Jaida Parker, calling out the latter for using her backside during a match. Over the years, several superstars have used their backside during matches, notably Hall of Famer Rikishi.

On Twitter/X, Zelina Vega expressed her interest in a singles match against Stark.

"Now THAT is a match I'd love to have. No b***ies just bruises. @ZoeyStarkWWE @WWE #RAW," wrote Vega.

The 30-year-old responded by calling out female superstars who used their backside to capture viewers' interest instead of displaying their actual personality inside the ring. However, this time around, Stark didn't specifically call out one particular superstar.

"Wait....if we don't show our a**es how will we ever have any personality?" wrote Stark

Check out the uncensored Twitter exchange via this link.

WWE legend Trish Stratus spoke about her pairing with Zoey Stark

During Trish Stratus' latest run with the Stamford-based company, she was paired up with Zoey Stark. Unfortunately, the duo fell apart when Stratus lost a Steel Cage Match to Becky Lynch.

In an interview with talkSPORT, the Hall of Famer opened up about teaming up with Zoey Stark, revealing that it was primarily Triple H's idea. Stratus also compared her alliance with the upstart to the Batista-Triple H pairing from the Ruthless Aggression Era. She said:

"That was an idea they came to us with. Hunter [Triple H] came to me with it, and I loved it. I sort of said ‘Could it be shades of Batista and Triple H [from] back in the day?’ and we felt like, 'Let’s pin that to the board’ because it was a good idea."

Stark is currently in a tag team with Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW. She recently competed in a Battle Royal to determine the new Women's World Champion. Becky Lynch walked out as the winner after eliminating Liv Morgan.

A few weeks ago, Stark and Baszler were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Championship after challenging The Kabuki Warriors for the title.