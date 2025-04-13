WWE star calls for 'investigation' after Chelsea Green threatens legal action against the company

Reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has filed a complaint against WWE after her loss to Zelina Vega on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Green received support from a fellow WWE star, who threw a colleague under the bus.
The Women's U.S. Champ faced Vega last Friday but lost via countout after seemingly getting distracted by SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore. She was demanding to get her 'Secret Hervice' detail to the ring and was too distracted to hear the referee count to 10.
Vega barely did anything in the match, but she got a win over the champion and has possibly earned a future title shot. The Hot Mess was furious and hired The Crusifino Law Firm to file a complaint against WWE after her shocking loss.
Wade Barrett showed his support for Chelsea Green by throwing his fellow commentator Tessitore under the bus. Barrett even asked the law firm to investigate Joe for being unprofessional and distracting at ringside during Green's loss to Zelina Vega.
"You need to investigate @joetess too. He was a MAJOR distraction at ringside. Incredibly unprofessional," Barrett wrote.
Another blow for Green is she was seemingly left off the WrestleMania 41 card despite being a champion. There's one more week before the big event, so there's time to possibly get added to The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Chelsea Green responds to Wade Barrett's comments about Joe Tessitore
In keeping kayfabe alive, Chelsea Green admitted that she wasn't surprised by Joe Tessitore's actions. However, Green was shocked by the lengths the SmackDown play-by-play announcer was willing to go to. She has instructed Luca Crusifino's law firm to investigate Tessitore as well.
Here is Green's response to Wade Barrett:
"I always knew he was against me but didn’t know what lengths he would go to, to see me lose!!!!! Horrific behavior!!! Having my lawyer look into him as well."
For those wondering about Luca Crusifino, he's The Consigliere of The D'Angelo Family on NXT. He co-founded the Crusifino Law Firm. And yes, it's not a real law firm and just a part of Crusifino's character and gimmick.