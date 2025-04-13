WWE star calls for 'investigation' after Chelsea Green threatens legal action against the company

Reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has filed a complaint against WWE after her loss to Zelina Vega on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Green received support from a fellow WWE star, who threw a colleague under the bus.

Ad

The Women's U.S. Champ faced Vega last Friday but lost via countout after seemingly getting distracted by SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore. She was demanding to get her 'Secret Hervice' detail to the ring and was too distracted to hear the referee count to 10.

Vega barely did anything in the match, but she got a win over the champion and has possibly earned a future title shot. The Hot Mess was furious and hired The Crusifino Law Firm to file a complaint against WWE after her shocking loss.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Wade Barrett showed his support for Chelsea Green by throwing his fellow commentator Tessitore under the bus. Barrett even asked the law firm to investigate Joe for being unprofessional and distracting at ringside during Green's loss to Zelina Vega.

"You need to investigate @joetess too. He was a MAJOR distraction at ringside. Incredibly unprofessional," Barrett wrote.

Wade Barrett comments on Chelsea Green's post (Credit: @chelseaagreen on IG)

Another blow for Green is she was seemingly left off the WrestleMania 41 card despite being a champion. There's one more week before the big event, so there's time to possibly get added to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Chelsea Green responds to Wade Barrett's comments about Joe Tessitore

In keeping kayfabe alive, Chelsea Green admitted that she wasn't surprised by Joe Tessitore's actions. However, Green was shocked by the lengths the SmackDown play-by-play announcer was willing to go to. She has instructed Luca Crusifino's law firm to investigate Tessitore as well.

Here is Green's response to Wade Barrett:

"I always knew he was against me but didn’t know what lengths he would go to, to see me lose!!!!! Horrific behavior!!! Having my lawyer look into him as well."

Ad

The women's U.S. Champion responded to Wade Barrett (Credit: @chelseaagreen on IG)

For those wondering about Luca Crusifino, he's The Consigliere of The D'Angelo Family on NXT. He co-founded the Crusifino Law Firm. And yes, it's not a real law firm and just a part of Crusifino's character and gimmick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More