WWE star changes profile picture to Rhea Ripley after Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in her home country of Australia. Following the show, Zelina Vega took to social media to continue her light-hearted online exchanges with the Women's World Champion.

In May 2023, Vega cried at WWE Backlash before losing to Ripley in front of her adoring fans in Puerto Rico. Heading into Elimination Chamber, The Eradicator joked on The Bump that she did not plan to get emotional like her former opponent did. The remark prompted Vega to hit back on X, saying she wanted to see Ripley "ugly cry."

After Elimination Chamber, Vega was quick to take a picture of an emotional Ripley at the event. She also changed her X profile picture to an image of the Judgment Day member:

Ripley and Vega have been good friends in real life for several years. In October 2023, the latter shared a video of the two swearing at each other in Spanish.

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania XL opponent confirmed

The Elimination Chamber main show began with a six-woman Elimination Chamber match to determine a new number one contender for the Women's World Championship.

After a grueling 32-minute battle, Becky Lynch pinned Liv Morgan to book her ticket to WrestleMania XL. Bianca Belair, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton also competed in the match.

As a result of Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley's victories at Elimination Chamber, they will now face off at WrestleMania XL. The event will take place on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The popular stars' only previous televised one-on-one match against each other occurred on the November 20, 2019, episode of NXT. The nine-minute bout ended in a no-contest due to interference from Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and Shayna Baszler.

