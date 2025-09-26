WWE star Chelsea Green appears at the 2025 Game Changers conference; Nikki Bella, Cathy Kelley & others react

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to social media to send a message after her massive appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion. The Hot Mess was present at the 2025 Game Changers conference.Chelsea Green has become a popular name in World Wrestling Entertainment since her return to the company in 2023. The star has already won the Women's Tag Team Championship and was also the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She is also the leader of her faction, The Green Regime, which includes Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.The Hot Mess recently took to Instagram to share several photos from her appearance at the 2025 Game Changers conference. In her post's caption, Green wrote that she was honored to represent World Wrestling Entertainment and her wrestling peers at the conference.&quot;Honored to represent @wwe &amp; women in wrestling at the 2025 @sportsbusinessjournal Game Changers conference. 🤍,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE stars Nikki Bella, Cathy Kelley, and more reacted to Chelsea Green's Instagram postAfter Chelsea Green posted about her appearance at the 2025 Game Changers conference, several current and former WWE personalities, including Nikki Bella, Cathy Kelley, Maxxine Dupri, Steph De Lander, Karmen Petrovic, Raquel Rodriguez, Sarah Schreiber, Deonna Purrazzo, and Megan Morant, left wholesome comments on it.Dupri dubbed Green's post as &quot;ICONIC,&quot; while Rodriguez broke her on-screen heel persona to write that The Hot Mess was giving her &quot;First Lady&quot; vibes. AEW star Deonna Purrazzo and Cathy Kelley praised Chelsea's beauty.Check out screenshots of stars' comments below:Screenshots of stars' comments. [Image credit: Chelsea Green's Instagram]Many believe Chelsea Green's recent booking in World Wrestling Entertainment has not been the best, as the star has shown time and time again that she is one of the best in-ring performers in the company at the moment. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Hot Mess' future.