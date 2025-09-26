  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE star Chelsea Green appears at the 2025 Game Changers conference; Nikki Bella, Cathy Kelley & others react

WWE star Chelsea Green appears at the 2025 Game Changers conference; Nikki Bella, Cathy Kelley & others react

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:04 GMT
Nikki Bella (left), Chelsea Green (middle), Cathy Kelley (right) [Image credits: WWE
Nikki Bella (left), Chelsea Green (middle), Cathy Kelley (right) [Image credits: WWE's and stars' Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to social media to send a message after her massive appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion. The Hot Mess was present at the 2025 Game Changers conference.

Ad

Chelsea Green has become a popular name in World Wrestling Entertainment since her return to the company in 2023. The star has already won the Women's Tag Team Championship and was also the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She is also the leader of her faction, The Green Regime, which includes Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

The Hot Mess recently took to Instagram to share several photos from her appearance at the 2025 Game Changers conference. In her post's caption, Green wrote that she was honored to represent World Wrestling Entertainment and her wrestling peers at the conference.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Honored to represent @wwe & women in wrestling at the 2025 @sportsbusinessjournal Game Changers conference. 🤍," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE stars Nikki Bella, Cathy Kelley, and more reacted to Chelsea Green's Instagram post

After Chelsea Green posted about her appearance at the 2025 Game Changers conference, several current and former WWE personalities, including Nikki Bella, Cathy Kelley, Maxxine Dupri, Steph De Lander, Karmen Petrovic, Raquel Rodriguez, Sarah Schreiber, Deonna Purrazzo, and Megan Morant, left wholesome comments on it.

Ad

Dupri dubbed Green's post as "ICONIC," while Rodriguez broke her on-screen heel persona to write that The Hot Mess was giving her "First Lady" vibes. AEW star Deonna Purrazzo and Cathy Kelley praised Chelsea's beauty.

Check out screenshots of stars' comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; comments. [Image credit: Chelsea Green&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' comments. [Image credit: Chelsea Green's Instagram]

Many believe Chelsea Green's recent booking in World Wrestling Entertainment has not been the best, as the star has shown time and time again that she is one of the best in-ring performers in the company at the moment. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Hot Mess' future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications