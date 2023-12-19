WWE star claims 2024 is their year; shows off jacked physique

A WWE Superstar has recently made bold claims that 2024 is their year while also showing off their jacked physique.

The name in question is Zelina Vega. The 32-year-old is currently involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. Vega, alongside Michin, attacked the members of the heel faction on the December 8 edition of SmackDown as they accompanied Asuka in her match against Charlotte Flair.

The duo sought revenge against the group that took them out before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames when Bianca Belair approached them to join her team.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Michin and Vega faced the Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match. The duo fought hard, but the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were too much for them. The latter picked up the win in a thoroughly entertaining fight.

Zelina Vega took to her Instagram to make bold claims heading into the new year. The LWO member posted a mirror selfie of herself in a gym. She appeared to be in great physical shape in the photograph. In the captions, Vega claimed that 2024 will be her year.

"2024 is mine," she wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see what the upcoming year holds for Zelina Vega. Earlier this year, the SmackDown Superstar challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship. Despite failing to beat the champion for the title, Vega impressed fans with her in-ring ability.

Zelina Vega talks about her journey in WWE

In an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega opened up about her journey from a manager to an in-ring performer. She stated that winning the Royal Rumble would make it even better.

She further stated that her run as a face is allowing people to know who she is. Since Vega has always been considered a natural heel:

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

What are your thoughts on Zelina's progress over the years?