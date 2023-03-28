WWE star claims he beat Roman Reigns and wants a rematch

Roman Reigns failed to defeat Xavier Woods when they faced each other on the November 12, 2021, episode of WWE SmackDown. Almost 17 months on, the New Day member would like a rematch against The Tribal Chief.

Woods looked set to record a huge win over Reigns before he was attacked by The Usos. Per WWE's usual rules, the 2021 King of the Ring winner would ordinarily have picked up the victory via disqualification. Instead, the match was deemed a no contest, meaning Reigns technically did not lose.

In an interview with Catch Club, Woods was asked to reveal some of his WWE goals moving forward:

"I have a ton more goals, a ton of them. I would love to be Intercontinental Champion. I would love to be Heavyweight Champion. I would love to get a title shot at a world title because I beat Bobby Lashley when he was Heavyweight Champion." [4:55 – 5:05]

At the 2022 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns lost via disqualification against Seth Rollins after refusing to release his opponent from a submission move.

The match is often referenced as the only time that Reigns has lost in singles competition since 2019. However, Woods thinks his no contest with the Bloodline leader should have counted as a victory:

"I would love to get a shot at Roman because everyone talks about how Seth is the one that beat him by DQ, but we just don't speak about the fact that I did the same exact thing, and mine wasn't even on a pay-per-view. Mine was on SmackDown." [5:05 – 5:16]

Woods has won 11 tag titles on the main roster, as well as the NXT Tag Team Championship. Excluding his 2021 King of the Ring triumph, the 36-year-old is yet to capture a singles title in WWE.

What happened when Xavier Woods faced Roman Reigns?

Heading into the match, Roman Reigns had not lost a one-on-one bout since Baron Corbin defeated him at TLC 2019. The former Shield member's impressive winning run in singles encounters spanned 698 days at that point.

In the closing stages of the non-title match, it looked like Xavier Woods might cause an upset when he landed a coast-to-coast elbow drop. Out of nowhere, The Usos then dragged him out of the ring to break up a pinfall, bringing an end to the match.

Global Fight Revolution @GlobalFightRev



#WWE Roman Reigns made Xavier Woods more "special" in one night, than he has himself the last few years in the New Day. Roman Reigns made Xavier Woods more "special" in one night, than he has himself the last few years in the New Day.#WWE https://t.co/tcwTcKbGgn

The show concluded with The Usos placing Woods' King of the Ring crown on top of The Tribal Chief's head.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Catch Club and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes