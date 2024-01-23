WWE star claims there is a complication in relationship with his "brothers" in Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Considering how influential The Judgment Day has become, it's evident that many WWE stars would love to join the faction. R-Truth, who has been campaigning for a spot in Judgment Day, recently opened up about being in a complicated situation after teaming up with The Miz.

As seen on RAW, R-Truth and The A-Lister have re-formed Awesome Truth and wrestled members of The Judgment Day in tag team matches. Truth has been the focal point of a hilarious angle over the past few weeks, as he has been trying his best to please the heel group.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, R-Truth was asked where his loyalties lie. Truth, seemingly in character during the interview, first tried to evade the question by noting that Bill Apter should not have brought up "old stuff."

Truth said that while The Miz was his "dawg," the Judgment Day members were his brothers. However, the recent reunion with the former WWE Champion has complicated his equation with WWE's top heel faction, as he explained below:

"Okay, now you're bringing up old stuff! You are bringing up old stuff. You are talking about the other situation. We didn't have a good understanding coming out, so that was a complicated situation, and we're still taking care of that right now. You don't have to bring that up in the interview, Bill. Me and Awesome Truth is Awesome Truth. But I'm in the Judgment Day as well, Bill. I can't lie; those are my brothers. Miz is my dawg. Do you know what I'm saying? It's a fine line. It's a complication here, Bill. There is a complication here. But Rome wasn't built overnight." [04:37 - 05:27]

R-Truth is focused and already knows Judgment Day's plan in WWE

The most prolific 24/7 champion in WWE history has faced resistance from Judgment Day members, and their interactions have resulted in some must-watch television for the fans.

R-Truth continues to be at his comical best, and it's evident that he does have real chemistry with one of the most prominent groups in WWE.

During his hilarious exchange with Bill Apter, R-Truth denied that he wasn't a member of Judgment Day and claimed that his alleged stablemates had already informed him about their grand plan.

"I'm focused, Bill," said Truth. "Who told you that? Who told you that, Bill? They have told me their plan. Yeah, I know the plan! It's an okey doke Bill! We hitting ya'll with the okey doke! That's all it is, Bill. You'll think it's all fun and games until somebody gets hurt." [03:30 - 04:11]

He still isn't officially in Judgment Day, but R-Truth is clearly enjoying working with the WWE faction, and we hope the story has a fitting conclusion.

