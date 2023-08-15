WWE star claims his former partner is missing ahead of RAW

There might be flyers posted all over tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Tommaso Ciampa took the advice of Chelsea Green and started putting up missing signs for Johnny Gargano, who has been absent from television for a while now.

In a video uploaded by Green on Twitter, she introduced Ciampa as her first potential new tag team partner. Green is seeking a new one after Sonya Deville was ruled out with a knee injury. She's going to hold a 'Chelsea's Got Talent' audition to find her next partner.

Green's pursuit of a partner made Ciampa remember the good times with Gargano during their run as DIY in NXT. The Karen of WWE then suggested putting up flyers all around the arena to help him find out what happened to the former NXT Champion.

In a follow-up video, The Sicilian Psychopath took Chelsea's advice and started putting up "Missing Johnny Gargano" signs backstage. He even ran into Matt Riddle, who was also missing his "bro" and former partner Randy Orton.

Ciampa is likely heading towards a reunion with his former tag team partner. With Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn nursing injuries, it might be time for a new squad to emerge and carry the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Why is Johnny Gargano missing from WWE TV?

Johnny Gargano has not wrestled on WWE television since participating in the No. 1 Contendership Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship on the May 15 episode of Raw. Gargano was reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury but is now completely healed, per Fightful Select (via Bleacher Report).

The former NXT champion was backstage when Raw was in his hometown of Cleveland but was not used. He returned for a couple of house shows at the end of July, facing Omos in a losing effort.

With Tommaso Ciampa looking for Johnny Gargano, it's certainly possible that WWE is looking to reunite the former tag team partners. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Titles once during their run on the black and gold brand.

Would you like to see DIY reunite on the main roster? Give your answers in the comments section below.

