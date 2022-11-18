WWE star claims Nikkita Lyons is more concerned about being social media famous

Nikkita Lyons is on the back of an unsuccessful attempt to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships after being backstabbed by her tag team partner.

A couple of weeks ago, she and Zoey Stark lost to reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Following this, Stark turned on Lyons and officially cemented her heel turn.

Taking to Twitter, Stark put her former tag team partner on notice once again. She claimed that the 23-year-old is more concerned about being famous on social media than the work that needs to be done.

"It's not judging or misunderstanding when it's the TRUTH. You're more worried about being social media famous than you are about focusing on what needed to be done. #WWENXT" wrote Zoey Stark.

Lyons and Stark have been teaming up with each other for weeks and previously defeated Gigi Doli and Jacy Jayne, who are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, after failing to win the tag titles not once but twice, the two women finally split.

Nikkita Lyons is expected to feud with Zoey Stark going forward

Nikkita Lyons is no stranger to being a singles competitor. She initially broke onto the scene as a singles star, who competed under the 205 Live brand.

The Lioness has already shared the ring with top names such as Mandy Rose, Natalya, and Elektra Lopez. In fact, she has previously unsuccessfully challenged Rose for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Live Events.

Some of Lyons' notable wins in NXT have been against the likes of Lash Legend and Kiana James.

However, it is safe to say that Zoey Stark is the more experienced of the two. The 28-year-old is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the titles alongside IYO Sky, formerly known as Io Shirai. However, her title run was cut short as she suffered an MCL/Meniscus injury.

The feud between Lyons and Stark is expected to unfold going forward on NXT television.

