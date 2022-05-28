"I can't wait" – Current WWE star claims she has unfinished business Ronda Rousey

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey were on the same side of the ring on WWE SmackDown this week, but the former NXT Champion still has her eyes set on The Rowdy One and her coveted title.

Big Mami Cool joined forces with the SmackDown Women's Champion on the blue brand this week. The scheduled match between them ended in a disqualification, courtesy of Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Raquel and Rousey were victorious in the impromptu tag team match.

Speaking about her victory in a backstage interview, Raquel said she's ready to take down anyone who tries to disrupt her plans. The powerhouse added that she also has a score to settle with Ronda:

"Well, Megan, when you're on your rise to the top, there are going to be a lot of people who aren't going to like you. But you know what? Line them up and I will take each and every single one down. And tonight, yeah, Ronda was my partner and we did come up victorious, but I can't wait to finish what we started."

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey put on an amazing match on WWE SmackDown recently

Raquel Rodriguez bolstered SmackDown's women's division last month as she made her main roster debut after spending over six years in the developmental.

She was a force to reckon with on WWE's third brand and won the NXT Women's Championship once and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice during her stint there.

Raquel announced herself on the big stage earlier this month as she came out to answer Rousey's Open Challenge. Although the powerhouse came up short, her performance impressed many people. The two had a show respect handshake after the match.

Ronda Rousey took to social media after the match, appreciating her competitor's performance.

It'll be interesting to see how the company books Raquel Rodriguez moving forward. With Charlotte Flair out of action for a while, Raquel and Ronda could be the feud WWE needs to add prestige to their title.

