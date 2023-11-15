WWE star cleared to return after 10 months out injured

A WWE star is cleared to return after being away from the ring for 10 months due to an injury. The name in question is NXT's Amari Miller.

The upstart was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion on January 10, 2023, when she competed in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship held by Roxanne Perez at the time. Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne both emerged victorious after their feet simultaneously touched the ground.

Amari Miller unfortunately suffered an injury during the multi-woman bout. According to reports, a torn ACL forced her out of in-ring action.

Twitter user Debbie, a regular at NXT tapings, recently met Miller at the Performance Center. According to her, the Kansas City native is cleared to wrestle again, so fans can hope to see her back in action soon.

Miller herself also hinted that she could soon return to the squared circle after spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines.

WWE star Amari Miller teased a possible debut on the main roster upon her return

Amari Miller recently took to Twitter to share an update on her recovery. The NXT star wrote that she felt extremely good about returning to the ring at the Performance Center. Miller also mentioned that she will soon appear on television, teasing a possible debut on RAW or SmackDown.

"Y’all have no idea how good it feels to have bruises and battle scars from being in the ring again! This is what I love. This is my life, and hopefully, #wweraw, #wwenxt, #smackdown, I’ll be seeing you soon," Miller tweeted.

Fans hope to see the young performer back inside the ring soon and possibly pursue the NXT Women's Championship.

