WWE star Cody Rhodes congratulates couple who rocked his theme song

Cody Rhodes recently sent a special message to a couple who celebrated their wedding using his WWE theme song. The newlyweds made their grand entrance with The American Nightmare's Kingdom track.

Ever since the 38-year-old WWE star returned to WrestleMania 38 after six years, he caught fans' attention with his theme song, specifically the "Woah" part of the music. Hence, whenever Rhodes makes his entrance from the Gorilla position, the WWE Universe makes his appearance a treat to watch and sing along to his song.

However, now the trend has taken over a wedding. As per a video shared by X/Twitter user, a wrestling superfan couple walked down the aisle with Cody Rhodes' theme song, setting the tone for a night full of energy and celebration.

News of their epic wedding entrance reached The American Nightmare himself because the WWE star sent a special message on their way. The Undisputed WWE Champion wrote:

"Pyro and all! Congrats!''

Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

Wrestling veteran says Cody Rhodes was moments away from turning heel on WWE SmackDown

On last week's Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Styles came to the ring and teased his retirement. During his promo, The Phenomenal One called out Cody Rhodes and the two men shared a wholesome moment, which was an indication of a calm before the storm.

Styles immediately turned on The American Nightmare and brutally attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion. The officials could not do anything about the situation because The O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prevented them from doing so.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter noted that he thought Cody Rhodes would turn heel on AJ Styles and not vice versa.

"Now, I thought there was a heel turn coming last week. When AJ Styles did the whole retirement thing and Cody kept holding AJ's arms up and having people cheer, I was waiting for the unexpected. I was waiting, and his merchandise would have gone in the toilet, but I was waiting for Cody to clothesline AJ styles. I've talked to people, and they say everybody was thinking the same thing," Apter said.

You can watch the video below:

WWE is yet to officially announce the title match between The American Nightmare and The Phenomenal One for the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Fans have to wait and see if the company announces the Undisputed WWE Championship match on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

