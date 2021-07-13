WWE Star comments on defeating Bobby Lashley on RAW; makes a special request to WWE 

In the opening match of last night's episode of WWE RAW, Xavier Woods pinned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley via an inside cradle. It was a shocking win for the former Tag Team Champion, who has been getting a bit of a singles push as of late.

Woods has been elated since his victory last night, reminding his fans of the fact that he pinned the reigning WWE Champion on national television. It is arguably the biggest achievement of Woods' singles career as he hopes his partner Kofi Kingston can replicate his success this Sunday at Money in the Bank.

Recently, Woods has also been pushing for WWE to bring back the King of the Ring tournament. With a major win under his belt now, he finally has grounds to officially request for the competition to be brought back.

"Last night I beat the @wwe champion. Normally that means I’m owed a championship match. I’d like to exchange that for a one night King of The Ring tournament at the companies earliest convince. And I’d like Riddle on the opposite end of the bracket. I owe him one..." Xavier Woods recently tweeted.

Last night I beat the @wwe champion. Normally normally that means I’m owed a championship match. I’d like to exchange that for a one night King of The Ring tournament at the companies earliest convince. And I’d like Riddle on the opposite end of the bracket. I owe him one... pic.twitter.com/2Y7S4VxQa4 — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 13, 2021

The King of the Ring is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the history of wrestling. Many of the wrestlers who have won the competition have gone on to win championships and become big stars in the company, including Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Bret Hart and Edge.

The latest King of The Ring tournament took place in 2019. The competition was won by Baron Corbin, who subsequently changed his name to King Corbin. However, in light of recent events that have transpired on WWE SmackDown, Corbin has reverted to his old moniker after losing the crown.

Xavier Woods could possibly be in line to become the next King of the Ring following his win over Bobby Lashley last night on RAW.

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship this Sunday at Money in the Bank

Official match graphic for Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Following his win over Lashley in a non-title match last month, Kofi Kingston earned the right to challenge for the WWE Championship. This Sunday the two will lock horns at WWE Money in the Bank.

Could Kofi Kingston capitalize on this opportunity and come out on top, or will the All Mighty's era of dominance continue? Let us know who you think will walk out of Money in the Bank with the WWE Championship.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Prem Deshpande