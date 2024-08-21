WWE star compares drawing power to famous pop stars like Taylor Swift

WWE Superstars like to boast about things like championships, ratings, and packed crowds. These braggadocious claims are often outlandish. A certain controversial Superstar has just made a bold claim about how he and his partner draw compared to Taylor Swift and other pop stars.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are known to the WWE Universe as Pretty Deadly. The SmackDown Superstars seem to be wrapped up in controversy or heelish antics more often than not these days as we saw on last week's SmackDown. The show was held at the Kia Center in Orlando, with a sold-out crowd of 15,254.

The blue brand opened with Tiffany Stratton hosting a Women's Championship Celebration for Nia Jax, with Pretty Deadly serving as her assistants. The segment ended with Michin attacking all four heels with a kendo stick.

Trending

Wilson took to X today to look back on Friday's segment. He took credit for SmackDown attendance and placed Pretty Deadly in the same class as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus. All three pop stars have performed sold-out concerts at the Kia Center in recent years:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"Still reeling from #SmackDown. Taylor, Billie, Miley, Pretty Deadly. Only the real popstars can sell out the Kia Centre," Kit Wilson wrote with the photos below.

Expand Tweet

Pretty Deadly has been on the main roster since the 2023 Draft but have yet to win championship gold. They did have one reign with the NXT UK Tag Team Championship, and two reigns with the NXT Tag Team Championship.

WWE SmackDown updates for Berlin

The final SmackDown before Bash in Berlin is scheduled for this Friday. The historic episode will air live from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, which is the same venue that the PLE will be held at the following day.

SmackDown will feature the first title defenses for LA Knight and The Bloodline. Below is the current lineup:

The go-home build for Bash in Berlin

Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre vs. Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Naomi

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar

LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar WWE Tag Team Championship: The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits

Several top stars are also booked to appear on Friday's show. In addition to the aforementioned names, the company and venue websites have the following Superstars advertised: Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Solo Sikoa, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Bayley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback