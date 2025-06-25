WWE star confirms massive reason for return; title challenge confirmed

A WWE star who recently came back to NXT has confirmed the reason for his return. He even challenged for a title.

Ad

Yoshiki Inamura made his WWE debut a few months ago and formed a successful tag team with Josh Briggs. The two of them have been teaming up for the past several months. However, they took a break after Inamura had to move back to Japan. Inamura made his return at WWE Battleground 2025. Since then, he has reunited with his tag team partner.

Last week, Yoshiki Inamura got the biggest win of his career when he pinned Trick Williams in a tag team match. Following the match, Inamura offered Josh Briggs his TNA World Title match and said he had bigger plans.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Oba Femi came out to address the fans. He issued a challenge to anyone in the locker room who wants to face him. Yoshiki Inamura came out and said he came to NXT to chase gold.

He said he realized when he went back to Japan, he missed Josh Briggs and NXT, and he wanted to pay the fans back by becoming NXT Champion. Oba said that Yoshiki will fall just like everybody else, but the Japanese star confirmed that he was ready.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!