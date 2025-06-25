WWE star confirms massive reason for return; title challenge confirmed

A WWE star who recently came back to NXT has confirmed the reason for his return. He even challenged for a title.
Yoshiki Inamura made his WWE debut a few months ago and formed a successful tag team with Josh Briggs. The two of them have been teaming up for the past several months. However, they took a break after Inamura had to move back to Japan. Inamura made his return at WWE Battleground 2025. Since then, he has reunited with his tag team partner.
Last week, Yoshiki Inamura got the biggest win of his career when he pinned Trick Williams in a tag team match. Following the match, Inamura offered Josh Briggs his TNA World Title match and said he had bigger plans.
Tonight on the black and silver brand, Oba Femi came out to address the fans. He issued a challenge to anyone in the locker room who wants to face him. Yoshiki Inamura came out and said he came to NXT to chase gold.
He said he realized when he went back to Japan, he missed Josh Briggs and NXT, and he wanted to pay the fans back by becoming NXT Champion. Oba said that Yoshiki will fall just like everybody else, but the Japanese star confirmed that he was ready.
It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this match.
