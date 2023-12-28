WWE star confirms he has medical clearance to have his first match in 9 years, is "waiting for a potential opportunity"

Injuries are common in WWE and the pro wrestling world. Some have, unfortunately, even forced talents to retire prematurely. One name who hasn't competed in years, Corey Graves, recently revealed that he is waiting for the ideal moment to make his in-ring return.

The popular WWE commentator ended his in-ring career in 2014 due to recurring concussion-related issues, leading to him becoming a broadcast personality for the company.

Graves, who had been wrestling since 2000, was a pretty handy competitor in NXT, where he even won the tag team title alongside Adrian Neville (PAC). Corey Graves wrestled his last match nine years ago at WrestleMania Axxess against Troy McClain and has since carved out an impressive career for himself outside the ring.

The 39-year-old SmackDown analyst, however, still has aspirations of wrestling again. During an exclusive chat with Steelers Takeaways, Graves reiterated that he had been medically cleared to compete.

While Graves doesn't intend to be a full-time performer, he is inspired by Pat McAfee and hopes to wrestle at least once in the near future.

"I have a clean bill of health now, thanks. I actually got medically cleared a couple of years ago to perform in the ring again. I flirted with the idea and am waiting for a potential opportunity if it presents itself. More of a one-time thing like [Pat] McAfee has done – not as a full-time in-ring performer."

Corey Graves on how he saved his WWE career

The abrupt end to one's in-ring career can often take a psychological toll on them. Corey Graves, though, considers himself grateful that he could focus his energy on color commentating for WWE instead of sulking about not being able to accomplish all his wrestling dreams.

Graves explained that transitioning to a commentator's role made him realize there were other ways to ensure he continued contributing to the business. Being a broadcast team member gave his life a new purpose, which he desperately needed after he could not enter the squared circle.

"The transition, in a weird way, saved me from what could have been. Instead of grieving over the loss of my dream as an in-ring performer, it gave me something new to focus my energy on while staying in the business. I found a new mountain to climb. In hindsight, it really helped me deal with that loss."

Who would you like to see Graves face if he returns to the WWE ring? Sound off in the comments section below.