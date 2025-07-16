  • home icon
WWE star crashes out after huge betrayal; top officials forced to intervene

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 16, 2025 01:08 GMT
WWE HQ
This WWE star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A WWE star was furious after a massive betrayal took place recently. She crashed out during a show, forcing top officials to intervene.

Ever since arriving in NXT, Jordynne Grace has had her eyes set on the NXT Women's Championship. However, she hasn't been able to win the title yet. She had the chance this past weekend at WWE Evolution when she faced Jacy Jayne. However, Blake Monroe, who was in Grace's corner, used the NXT Women's Title to attack her and cost her the match.

Hence, tonight on WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace was visibly upset over what happened at Evolution 2025. She came out during Kali Armstrong's match against Karmen Petrovic and attacked both women. She then demanded that Blake Monroe come out to the ring.

However, Stevie Turner and Robert Stone came out to calm her down. Instead, she crashed out and attacked Turner and hit Stone with a spinebuster at the end of the segment. NXT General Manager Ava came out with security to take control of the situation, but Grace remained angry over the entire situation.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any consequences for Jordynne Grace's actions tonight. We will also need to wait and see when Grace will be able to get her hands on Monroe.

Edited by Angana Roy
