"Holding a title on my shoulders with the lying body of The Undertaker" - WWE RAW star on his dream WrestleMania moment

WWE Superstar Damian Priest's dream WrestleMania moment features The Undertaker, where he defeats The Phenom and is holding a world title.

Priest has become a popular WWE star over the last year, especially due to his United States title run. However, he recently turned heel after losing the title to Finn Balor on RAW.

Priest was recently interviewed by CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, who asked him about his dream WrestleMania moment. The former disclosed that he would've loved to face his idol, The Undertaker, at The Show of Shows.

"If it was in a different era - standing, holding a title on my shoulders with the lying body of The Undertaker [below him], but out of respect. Obviously, he's my idol, means the world to me. Being able to have a moment at WrestleMania with him, winning the big one to go off the air, that would be special." (From 14:25 to 14:50)

Since The Deadman has already retired, Priest's wish will most likely not come true. Hence, The Archer of Infamy picked defeating a world champion as his dream WrestleMania moment in the modern era.

The Undertaker helped Damian Priest in WWE

Damian Priest and The Undertaker are no strangers to each other. During a visit to the Performance Center, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer gave a few tips to the former US Champion.

"I got to work out in the ring with him, and I learned so much. Ring positioning, look, awareness, being overly aware of your surroundings, he makes it all look easy. It might sound simple, but he has this gift of making sure everything he does means something. I really gained a lot from him," Priest recallled.

Going by how quickly he's progressing through the ranks of WWE, Priest seems to be on the right track. Do you think The Archer of Infamy will fulfill his dream at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

