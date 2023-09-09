WWE star is deserving of a Cody Rhodes-style story, veteran believes (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran has stated that a popular WWE star is deserving of a Cody Rhodes-style story.

LA Knight has quickly become one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. His meteoric rise stems from his amazing mic skills, and stellar in-ring work. Knight has proven that he has what it takes to be a top star in the WWE, and it certainly seems like many fans and critics agree.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell stated that LA Knight deserves a hard times story, similar to Cody Rhodes, since he had a long road before making it to the WWE.

"And you talk about Cody Rhodes’ hard times story, that’s really LA Knight’s story because he hung around and hung around and hung around and went to all these different places….went to NXT and he went to Impact, but he had to wait till somebody gave him the chance and then they brought him out and beat the living s**t out of him for the first two months and look at him now because he’s got something and there’s no way you can physically explain it other than he just connects with the crowd." [56:46 - 57:22]

Grayson Waller doesn't want Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback to announce that Jey Uso will now be moving to Monday Night RAW. As a result, it was revealed that one superstar from the red brand will have to move over to SmackDown.

Since then, there has been speculation as to who that superstar could be, with many pointing the finger at Cody. While the American Nightmare would be a great addition to the SmackDown roster, one star in particular doesn't want him on the blue brand.

Grayson Waller appeared on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, where he disclosed his displeasure of having Cody on SmackDown.

"Yeah, it kinda worries me who they’re gonna bring over. I’m worried it’s going to be Cody. You wanna talk about someone who's gonna try and overshadow me, he tried to do it on my show Saturday. I’m polite enough to let him on my show, he’s making these jokes about hip toss class and skull and yes, I enjoyed skill with Terry Taylor, okay Cody? You don’t have to mention it in front of everyone."

He continued:

"I’m hoping it someone, for me personally, I would love it to be Indi Hartwell, bring an Australian over. Maybe Bronson Reed, make SmackDown the Australian show with all of the big name Australians. We don’t need Cody, we don’t need these guys trying to over shadow us, we need people who are going to take that torch.” [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see who will be moved from RAW to SmackDown in the upcoming weeks.

