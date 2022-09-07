"No beef with me and Punk" - WWE Superstar dispels rumors of issues with CM Punk

R-Truth has opened up about rumors of his issues with CM Punk stemming from the booking of their match at WWE Vengeance 2011.

CM Punk and Triple H teamed up to face The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team match at the event. The Miz and Truth emerged victorious, and Punk complained about it on Colt Cabana's The Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014, shortly before the two had a falling out.

R-Truth mocked CM Punk shortly after his return to wrestling last year, with the 54-time 24/7 Champion claiming that he and Miz were simply hotter than Punk at the time and calling the Straight Edge star entitled.

R-Truth recently spoke with Premier Live TV and explained why he took the shot at Punk:

"I don't like people that put my name in no bulls***. Me and Punk cool, but he said, what did he say, I can't remember what he said. Him and Edge said something, Edge said something about, he don't count the 24/7 Title and I said, 'I don't count your titles either.' What did Punk say? Oh, it was about, he don't understand why WWE had to let Miz & Truth beat him. I said, 'We were hotter than you at the time.' That was pretty much it. It was just somebody like me and my character, to come back at somebody like that, in almost a negative way." (H/T: Fightful)

R-Truth on CM Punk getting his push in WWE, putting their issues behind him

R-Truth added during the discussion that he is cool with CM Punk now and that there is no beef on his side. The 50-year-old reiterated that he and The Miz were the hotter acts at the time and deserved the victory:

"I'm still me at the end of the day. You don't say no bulls*** on me and I won't come back. I am a clap backer. It depends. Sometimes I ignore s***, but I will clap back. We cool. No beef with me and Punk. Me and Miz beat him because we were hotter than him at the time. Punk has gotten his push and all that s***, but we were hotter than him at the time. No beef," said Truth. (H/T: Fightful)

Kevinn @FightOwensFight



Not one but TWO flights next to the best traveling partner ever and mind behind the new single @RonKillings!



Honorable mention to Great week of traveling!Not one but TWO flights next to the best traveling partner ever and mind behind the new single #barnyardflexin Honorable mention to @WWE_HeckATC who’s been along for the ride since day one! I think he does backup vocals on the song too… Great week of traveling! Not one but TWO flights next to the best traveling partner ever and mind behind the new single #barnyardflexin, @RonKillings!Honorable mention to @WWE_HeckATC who’s been along for the ride since day one! I think he does backup vocals on the song too… https://t.co/Ane9pdMd81

R-Truth has had a long career in WWE and has remained a fan favorite. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for CM Punk.

Do you agree with R-Truth's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended video: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell