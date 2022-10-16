Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after Rey Mysterio unexpectedly leaves WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio breaks his silence as his father unexpectedly departs from WWE RAW and joins the blue brand.

For the past few weeks, Rey Mysterio has been living a nightmare as his son betrayed him and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle. He would go on to join the force they were fighting all along, The Judgment Day. Since joining the stable, Dominik has completely gone against his father.

The stable has been corrupting Dominik and Rey is unable to strike back at his son. Last night, Mysterio showed up on SmackDown and wanted to quit WWE. After speaking with Triple H, Rey Mysterio joined the blue brand. Here's how Dominik promoted his upcoming meet and greet by taking a shot at Rey:

"Now that I’ve run my dad off of RAW, looks like you’ll need a real man to show up. I’ll see you there."

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day follow Rey Mysterio to the blue brand or try different methods to get under Rey's skin.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were once the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

During the Pandemic Era, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio feuded for several months. To defend his father's honor, Dominik Mysterio decided to step inside the squared circle and face Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, he lost to Rollins in his debut match at SummerSlam.

Later, the father-son duo were drafted to the blue brand where they continued their feud with The Visionary along with Murphy. In 2021, their focus shifted to the tag team division as they began to win more tag team matches on the brand.

ESPN @espn Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik won the SmackDown tag team championship tonight Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik won the SmackDown tag team championship tonight ❤️ https://t.co/HoNsw8Zv9C

The duo finally got their shot at the gold when they faced The Dirty Dawgs, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash. After a hellacious battle, they became the first father-son duo to hold the gold.

Unfortunately, their reign ended at the hands of The Bloodline's The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Since then, the duo were stuck in limbo in the tag team division before Dominik turned on his father to join The Judgment Day.

Do you want to see Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

