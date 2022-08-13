"Before it was Vince’s vision..." - WWE star says she has discussed changing her name with Triple H

WWE Superstar Doudrop has revealed that she and Triple H have discussed her current ring name.

Before being called up to WWE's main roster, she was formerly known as Piper Niven. The former NXT UK star debuted on RAW in 2021 and has had the Doudrop name since.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Doudrop said that she has spoken to the new head of creative, Triple H, about a name change.

She disclosed that her current ring name was former WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative Vince McMahon's vision. The RAW star recently inquired what Triple H (the new Head of Creative) has in mind for her character going forward.

“I’ll give 100% full transparency about it, we [she and Triple H] did have a conversation about it... Because here’s the thing, before it was Vince’s vision and now it’s Triple H’s vision. So it’s like ‘What’s your vision and where do you see this going, are you open to ideas?’” said Doudrop. [H/T Fightful]

She also stated in the interview that The Game was "receptive" to the ideas she put forth. She wants to be patient and see how everything pans out.

WWE star Doudrop is open to keeping her ring name or changing it

The WWE Superstar also revealed in the interview that she doesn't mind retaining her current ring name and only wants clarity over the direction of her character.

"For me, I don’t mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character. I feel like for the past little while, things have [been weird]," said Doudrop.

She was in the title picture earlier this year and had a feud with then RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She faced the latter at Royal Rumble but couldn't defeat the Irish star.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Doudrop under Triple H.

Would you like to see Doudrop's name get changed again? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy