Top WWE Superstar draws comparison between Roman Reigns and Christian Bale

Roman Reigns might not have left WWE for Hollywood yet, but the top SmackDown superstar is already making comparisons between The Tribal Chief and Christian Bale.

Last week, Ronda Rousey showcased her extreme side when she defeated Liv Morgan to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Currently, Rousey is leading the blue brand as the division's champion, and no challenger has decided to step up to the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

During her latest stream on YouTube, she spoke about how Roman Reigns' voice gets deeper as the days go by. Rousey also claims that the Tribal Chief's voice is similar to Christian Bale from Christopher Nolan's hit trilogy The Dark Knight, where Bale had a deep voice for the role of Batman:

"It's true though like as time is going on, Roman's voice is gotten like deeper and deeper to more Kratos-like. I feel like the Head of The Table Roman Reigns is like Christian Bale's Dark Knight." [From 37:26 to 37:38]

It was an interesting revelation by Rousey. However, fans are now beginning to witness Reigns as one of the biggest heels in the company, unlike when he was the Big Dog.

Roman Reigns made a cameo in the Fast and the Furious fanchise

In 2018, Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship and left the company for a while due to being diagnosed with leukemia. A few months later, Reigns made a shocking comeback where he announced that he was cleared to wrestle.

During his break, Reigns shot some sequences for the Fast and Furious spin-off; Hobbs and Shaw, which also had his cousin The Rock as the leading man in the film.

Before the climax of the film, The Rock meets his cousins, including Reigns, on their native island and prepares for their upcoming fight. The Tribal Chief and Johnson shared some screentime together as they whooped a couple of bad guys in the final act.

The following year, the 37-year-old took a break due to pandamic. Reigns surprised the audience when he returned as a heel at SummerSlam 2020 and attacked Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

At the Payback 2020 perimum live event, Reigns defeated Wyatt and Strowman to capture the Universal Championship, and he has held the title ever since. The Tribal Chief is currently scheduled to face Logan paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

