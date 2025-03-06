WWE star drops blockbuster tease; Shocking reunion after 4 years in the works

A current WWE recently dropped a massive tease and hinted at the possibility of a reunion that is more than four years in the making. It's the Road to WrestleMania 41, so fans should expect the unexpected, especially after what happened at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

For the second straight week, Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Hardy Boyz, were on NXT television on Tuesday. They hyped up their upcoming TNA World Tag Team Title defense against Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock next week in New York City.

In a video uploaded by WWE on X, formerly known as Twitter, Matt and Jeff were touring the Performance Center and interacted with a few stars. One of those stars was "All Ego" Ethan Page, who previously worked with The Hardy Boyz in AEW.

Matt "praised" Page for his new finisher, which was a variation of the Hardys' Twist of Fate. The former NXT champion then hinted that the move won't be the only thing he's taking from the legendary tag team:

"I'm just gonna take a wild guess and it's probably not the last thing I take from you boys," Page said.

Reading between the lines, it seems like Ethan Page could be targeting The Hardy Boyz's TNA World Tag Team Championships next. But before that could happen, Page needs to beat Je'Von Evans at NXT Roadblock, while Matt and Jeff have to defend their titles against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

As for Page's potential tag team partner, one possibility is Josh Alexander. The former TNA star is currently a free agent, although there are reports he might be inclined to join AEW. Page and Alexander were called The North in TNA, and they were two-time tag champs. They disbanded back in 2021 after Page signed with AEW.

Other potential partners if "All Ego" goes after The Hardys include Wes Lee and Ridge Holland. And if he's not after the titles, maybe he's interested in adapting the Swanton Bomb moving forward.

Ethan Page shares his reaction to Ricky Saints' signing with WWE

Ricky Saints, the man formerly known as Ricky Starks, joined several of her former AEW co-stars in WWE. Saints was in action already last week, teaming up with Je'Von Evans and beating Ethan Page and Wes Lee.

Speaking with Miss T at a WWE 2K25 event earlier this week, Page was asked to comment about his thoughts on Saints jumping ship to the biggest wrestling company in the world:

"I’m happy for Ricky Saints, though. As a friend, I told him when I walked out, I was like, ‘Hey, as your friend, this is great,’ that he’s following in my footsteps. I hope he can fill the big shoes that I’m leaving. We’ll see," Page said. [H/T Fightful]

Other former AEW stars signed to WWE besides Page and Saints are Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Penta, Shawn Spears, Andrade, Lexis King, Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer.

