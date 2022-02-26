WWE star drops possible hint on Stone Cold Steve Austin's return

Kevin Owens has once again dropped a possible hint on the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the WWE ring. The former Universal Champion took a shot at Texas once again while recalling his first match on the main roster.

Owens defeated John Cena in his very first match on Monday Night RAW, and the WWE star tweeted about it today. He mocked Texas and claimed that he wishes the fond memory of beating the leader of Cenation was anywhere but where it took place.

Continuing his attack on Texas earlier today, Owens tweeted:

"I beat John Cena in my first match in @WWE. Unbelievable moment. I'll never forget it. It's something I'll look back on fondly forever but there is a dark cloud around that memory, just one thing I wish I could change…I wish it would have happened anywhere but Texas."

Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania?

Stone Cold Steve Austin has been approached for a match at WrestleMania this year, and it looks like Owens is setting up their match. If indications by the RAW Superstar are anything to go by, the Texas Rattlesnake is set to make his return to the ring and attack the former Universal Champion.

Ric Flair was recently asked to share his thoughts on the possible match and put over KO by claiming he would be a great opponent for Austin's return.

"Kevin Owens would be a great opponent,'' Flair said. ''If there's a guy that gets it in this business on how to put someone in a position to look incredibly good. Kevin gets how to work and get the very best out of whatever situation he's in. That's my take on Kevin. Kevin Owens is a guy that is so respectful. If anybody deserves the opportunity to wrestle Steve, it would be Kevin Owens."

There are no reports indicating that Stone Cold Steve Austin has accepted the offer of returning for a match, but going by the latest developments, it could well and truly be on the cards.

Are we set to get Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin in a stunner vs stunner match at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

