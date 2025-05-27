WWE star ends 1771-day drought with first singles TV win since 2020; breaks silence on X

A popular WWE Superstar has broken silence after picking up a massive win on tonight's RAW. Kairi Sane won her first singles match on TV tonight since July 2020!

Sane took on a returning Liv Morgan on tonight's episode of RAW. The chaotic ending to the bout saw Roxanne Perez attacking Kairi in hopes of helping Liv win the match. In a massive twist, Kairi rolled Morgan up for the three count and won.

In an insane stat, Kairi Sane finally won a singles match on WWE TV after five long years and 1771 days. This was her first singles TV win under the Triple H regime as well. She posted the following on X soon after:

"Finally… I won!!!!!!! It’s all thanks to your support.💎 #WWERaw," Sane wrote.

The last time Kairi won a singles match on TV was way back in July 2020. On the July 20, 2020 episode of RAW, Sane defeated Bayley in singles competition. She ended up leaving the Stamford-based promotion soon after and made her surprise return three years later at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, Kairi didn't win a singles match on TV for the next two years. Her only singles win in the company during this period came on the September 13, 2024, edition of Speed, where she picked up a win over Elektra Lopez.

