WWE star ends disheartening losing streak after 221 days

A WWE star just ended his 221 day long losing streak tonight at a show.

Axiom is one of the most promising young stars in WWE NXT right now. He is entertaining in the ring and always does his best whenever needed. Despite being a really good in-ring performer, Axiom's career hasn't taken off.

In fact, he has been on quite a losing streak as of late. He has not won a match on NXT television since May 2 this year and has suffered a string of consecutive defeats and no contests before tonight. He has lost five singles matches on NXT TV in recent months.

Hence, tonight, he was determined to etch his name into the winning column as he faced Nathan Frazer on NXT Deadline's kick-off show. Both stars put on a stellar contest, as expected. Frazer proved why he is considered the future of NXT with a breathtaking performance.

However, Axiom finally picked up a win after hitting the Golden Ratio to end his losing streak.

Following the match, both men hugged it out in the ring, showcasing a great display of sportsmanship and the respect they have for each other.

