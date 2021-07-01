WWE Star reveals bizarre reason as to why he enjoyed choking out AJ Styles

Even before signing with WWE, AJ Styles was already one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He has shared the ring with a number of top stars from around the world while wrestling in various promotions.

However, one of Styles' opponents stands out because of their long-standing rivalry: Samoa Joe. The two stars have feuded across different promotions and will always remain each other's most iconic foes.

The Samoan Submission Machine has choked out Styles multiple times and even recently named The Phenomenal One his favorite opponent to trap in the Coquina Clutch. Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Samoa Joe revealed the intriguing reason as to why he enjoyed choking out Styles the most:

"AJ [Styles] always has impeccably smelling conditioner in his hair. It's always very pleasant for me. I get a little lavender, a little lilac with my pain and agony. It's a rare thing, you don't get that combination and you can't buy that in the street." Joe added, "It's a specialized and happy experience and I get to enjoy it every time I wrap my arms around AJ's neck. He's number one. You can't beat that. Sometimes, the shea butter, I'm not a big fan when he puts that in his hair, it doesn't have the same scent. When he goes lavender or when he goes to the body shop and gets the good stuff, trust me, it's a great night for me." [h/t Fightful]

Samoa Joe recently returned to WWE after being released earlier this year

William Regal and Samoa Joe

On April 15, 2021, WWE released several wrestlers, including Samoa Joe, who had been replaced by Corey Graves on the WWE RAW commentary team. This came as a surprise to many since fans were speculating that he might be preparing for his return to the ring.

However, Joe was immediately contacted by Triple H and the two worked out a deal for The Samoan Submission Machine to return to WWE. On June 15, Joe appeared on NXT and was appointed as an enforcer on the Black and Gold brand.

Joe has since done his best to keep WWE NXT secure, interacting with various rising stars on NXT. He even went as far as to choke out Adam Cole after being shoved aside by the former leader of the Undisputed Era.

What do you make of Samoa Joe's role in WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

